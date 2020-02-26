Marquis Yachts stays open as sale moves ahead

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

After announcing it would cease production March 1 if a new buyer could not be found, Marquis Yachts says it plans to stay open and continue production.

The Pulaski-based company informed the state in late January that it would close, putting 344 people out of work in compliance with a state law about layoff notifications.

Marquis, however, has sent a letter to its dealers saying production will continue even though a sale has not been finalized. A letter signed by President and CEO Rob Parmentier said, “We expect that there will not be any disruption in the continued production of our yachts.”

The letter also said the yacht maker has no plans to shut down and is in the process of selling the company to a buyer who plans to operate “Marquis in the manner you have come to expect.” The sale will be finalized over the next few months.

Parmentier said the notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development was necessary to protect employees.

“We have a substantial backlog of boat orders and have seen a high volume of retail activity over the past few months,” he said in the letter. “By all accounts, we are off to a strong 2020. We are continuing to market and sell our boats, and will, of course, continue to support you and your customers.”