N.E.W. Women’s Business Summit set for March 12

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The third annual N.E.W. Women’s Business Summit is slated for March 12 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay.

The N.E.W. Women’s Business Summit is an all-inclusive event that brings together entrepreneurial women, from the small business owner to the executive, to take action in their professional and personal lives. Attendees this year will hear from 19 women leaders including keynote Liysa Callsen, a speaker, coach and comedian who hears, yet considers American Sign Language her first language.

“Liysa’s unique perspective and refined sense of humor will take us on a journey in understanding the art of communicating beyond words and how to embrace diversity to form stronger teams,” says Michelle Madl-Soehren, the founder of the N.E.W. Women’s Business Summit.

Tickets are available through March 11 here.