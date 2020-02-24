Nominations open for Fox Cities Future 15

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The nomination process for the 10th annual Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professional Awards is now open. A program of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and the Pulse Young Professionals Network, the awards recognize young professionals from across the Fox Cities region who not only excel within their respective places of employment but also give back to the community.

The 2020 Future 15 recipients will be selected based on their professional dedication, strong sense of vision for the future of the Fox Cities and personal commitment to philanthropy in the community they call home and beyond.

Nominations are open through March 27 online at http://bit.ly/FCC2020F15nomination. Applications are also open for the 2020 Young Professional of the Year online through April 13 at http://bit.ly/FCC2020YPofYearApp.

Those nominated will be notified and can then apply (self-nominations are welcome). Completed applications will advance for Future 15 award consideration. The award selection process will involve a group of past Future 15 award recipients along with area business leaders.

For more information on Future 15 nomination criteria and the selection process, please visit http://pulsefoxcities.com/future-15-awards-2/. The 2020 Future 15 recipients will be honored at the annual event ceremony on Thursday, June 18 at Waverly Beach in Menasha from 6 to 10 p.m.