Nominations open for Green Bay business awards

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is accepting nominations for its Business Recognition Awards, which will be announced at the Business Recognition Luncheon on June 2 at the KI Convention Center.

Awards are handed out in the following categories:

Businessperson of the Year Award: Recognizes a local business leader who has demonstrated achievement in ownership or management of a small business or who has made significant contributions to the small business environment in the greater Green Bay area.

Cornerstone Award: Recognizes a local company that has demonstrated growth in sales, employees and/or service since its inception. Additionally, the recipient will be an active participant in the business community and make an impact on the local community with its involvement in associations and volunteer groups.

Entrepreneurial Award: Recognizes a locally owned or operated company doing business for at least two but not more than five years. The business will have demonstrated a creative business approach and current success.

Growth Award: Recognizes a business that is locally owned and operated, in business at least three years and under current ownership has demonstrated significant or continuous growth in sales, service and number of employees.

Special Accomplishment Award: Occasionally, there are special circumstances that deserve recognition. This award recognizes a person, small business or organization for its extraordinary achievement other than excellence in entrepreneurialism, business growth or cornerstone contributions.

Nomination forms can be found here. Nominations are due April 15.