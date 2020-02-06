Progress Lakeshore seeks to honor Manitowoc businesses
Posted on Feb 6, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Nominations are being accepted for Progress Lakeshore’s ninth annual Excellence in Economic Development Award Breakfast.
Progress Lakeshore leaders recognize the importance of honoring Manitowoc County businesses and individuals for their efforts in creating positive economic change in the community.
Nominations are accepted in the following categories:
- Entrepreneurial Achievement Award
- Neighborhood Development Award
- Corporate Investment Award
- Economic Accelerator of the Year Award
- Community Enhancement Award
Nominations are due March 18. Click here to submit your nomination. The awards breakfast will be held May 5 at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc.
