Progress Lakeshore seeks to honor Manitowoc businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Nominations are being accepted for Progress Lakeshore’s ninth annual Excellence in Economic Development Award Breakfast.

Progress Lakeshore leaders recognize the importance of honoring Manitowoc County businesses and individuals for their efforts in creating positive economic change in the community.

Nominations are accepted in the following categories:

Entrepreneurial Achievement Award

Neighborhood Development Award

Corporate Investment Award

Economic Accelerator of the Year Award

Community Enhancement Award

Nominations are due March 18. Click here to submit your nomination. The awards breakfast will be held May 5 at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc.