SNC plans Family Business Summit

The St. Norbert College Family Business Summit on April 3 will kick off the school’s new Family Business Forum.

The day-long summit, which will be held at the Bemis Center on the college’s campus, will feature a panel of local business leaders and consultants as they present on topics ranging from leadership development to strategic thinking. Participants can also choose one of three tracks for the day: owners, next-generation leadership, and people and culture.

The event’s keynote speakers include Mark Frigo and Russell Gottesman of SEV and Tom Ealy, the former CEO of Ameriprise.

The cost is $99 for an individual registration or $79 per person if three or more participants attend from a single organization. For more information or to register, visit https://lnkd.in/ejh3TdN.

