St. Norbert takes leadership development outside

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Sometimes, the best learning experiences come outside of a classroom. That’s what the Center for Exceptional Leadership at St. Norbert College in De Pere and the Team Leadership Center in Door County are banking on by offering an outdoor leadership development experience.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 at the Door County Adventure Center, 4497 Ploor Road, Sturgeon Bay.

The one-day program focuses on personal growth and development. Participants will learn to be more effective verbal leaders, how to inventory resources and to move beyond personal leadership blocks while being supported by a team. Outdoor hands-on activities will enhance every participant’s ability to face challenges and demonstrate elevated levels of influence.

The program will be facilitated by Tom Pflieger, president and founder of Team Leadership Center/Door County Adventure Center, and Ben Fauske, a consulting leader with the Center for Exceptional Leadership.

“This program is designed for emerging and high-potential leaders looking to make a breakthrough in understanding themselves and their leadership style,” said Dean Stewart, executive director for St. Norbert’s Center for Exceptional Leadership. “Like the CEL, the Door County Adventure Center pushes individuals out of their comfort zone and challenges them to overcome whatever it is that’s holding them back.”

The program’s cost is $325 per person or $300 for three or more participants from the same organization. To register or for more information, click here.