Survey shows optimism for Sheboygan County firms

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

More than 76 percent of survey respondents expect their business to grow in 2020, according to the findings of the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Economic Outlook Survey.

Workforce continues to be an issue for many employers, with 52 percent of organizations saying they are looking to hire this year. That’s down from 59 percent in 2019. The top three areas of talent needed include business management, manufacturing/transportation and finance/IT.

When it comes to recruiting workers, respondents said they most often turned to employee referral programs, digital hiring and college intern/co-op programs. On the retention front, employers listed flexible work schedules, professional development opportunities and employee recognition programs as important tools.

Companies cited talent recruitment, competition and developing new leaders as top concerns, along with technology and innovation, and health care costs. As for tariffs, 32 percent of respondents said they’re directly or indirectly impacting their business.