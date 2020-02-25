UWGB launches accelerated degree program

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will begin offering an accelerated degree program next fall to students pursuing an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree.

The program provides “anywhere, anytime” access, as students will be able to engage in courses when it is convenient for them, with all class content available online and through video lectures. This degree will the university’s first program where students can complete all courses in six-week (or four-week summer) increments, providing increased flexibility for working adults and students unable to take classes on campus. During the fall and spring semesters, students will be able to take two classes at a time in six-week sessions.

The accelerated degree meets the UW-Green Bay requirements for an Associate of Arts and Science degree with an emphasis that prepares graduates for advancement in their jobs or a clearly defined pathway toward bachelor’s degree programs. Students can choose from four emphasis areas: Business Concepts, Foundations of Education, Organizational Development or Workforce Solutions.

Students in the program also will receive personalized coaching to help them reach their goals. The accelerated degree is a customized program with built-in flexibility, which is designed to expedite personal growth while making it possible for students to manage work, family, home and education, said UW-Green Bay Provost Michael Alexander.

“We are attempting to remove the barriers that prevent people from pursuing their higher education goals and dreams,” he said. “The accelerated degree is intended to be flexible for students that need options to balance their education with other demands on their time.”

Interested students can learn more and apply for admission to the program at www.uwgb.edu/accelerated-degree.