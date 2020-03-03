3/26 Update: PTI pledges $100,000 to nonprofits helping COVID-19 victims

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Paper Transport Inc., a De Pere-based employer and for-hire truckload carrier, is making a minimum donation of $100,000 to organizations supporting the victims of COVID-19. PTI leaders say they hope the donation is higher, adding the company will donate half of its April profits.

“We know, if we have a great month, that contribution could be several hundred thousand dollars. We also know that, at some point, our business is going to slow down and it’s possible we won’t make any money during the month of April,” said PTI President Jeff Shefchik. “No matter what, that minimum contribution will be $100,000 and hopefully it’s a whole lot more than that.”

Eligible organizations will include those which are in communities with PTI terminals.

Lawrence professor creates fund to help artists

Andrew Crooks, an assistant professor of music at Lawrence University in Appleton, has launched an online fundraising campaign to help musicians and other artists from across the country who are struggling due to COVID-19.

Artist Relief Tree (ART) started as music venues began to close and performances were canceled, putting many artists out of work. In its four days, ART’s website received more than 3,500 requests for help.

The fund has raised more than $237,000. While it started with a goal to raise $10,000, organizers have now reset the target to $1 million.

Oshkosh COVID-19 Relief Fund created

The Oshkosh Area United Way and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation have teamed up to create the Oshkosh COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund was created to provide resources for local nonprofit organizations that have been heavily impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic. To donate, click here.

ModTruss Inc. creates portable bio-containment cubicle

ModTruss Inc. of Fond du Lac, which normally makes metal structures used in aircraft factories or at events like the Super Bowl Village, created a portable bio-containment cubicle for isolating possible COVID-19 patients during triage.

The unit uses a micron filtration system, and negative air pressure, to keep the virus contained. The company worked with medical professionals to develop the quick setup, quick-changeover solution aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in health care settings. To read more click here.

