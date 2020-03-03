3/27 Update: K-C donates $1 million to global United Way effort

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Kimberly-Clark’s Cottonelle brand is committing $1 million to United Way’s worldwide COVID-19 relief efforts. Consumers who tag instances of toilet paper sharing with #ShareASquare will unlock an additional $1 donation, up to $100,000, through June 1.

“We’ve been watching the conversation around toilet paper unfold in real-time, and while our teams are working day and night to produce and ship product to retailers, we want to invite consumers to #ShareASquare to help others in need,” said Arist Mastorides, president of Family Care with Kimberly-Clark North America, which is headquartered in Neenah. “Instead of stockpiling, let’s stock up on generosity. We believe our consumers have no shortage of kindness, so we trust they will #ShareASquare and help us on this mission.”

The Fox Cities has long benefitted from the generosity of Kimberly-Clark. The company holds United Way Fox Cities’ top spot in Most Generous Workplaces because of its annual community campaign. Kimberly-Clark was also the first company to support the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a partnership of United Way Fox Cities and the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, with a leadership gift of $50,000.

Door County distillery making hand sanitizer

Hatch Distilling Co. of Egg Harbor has converted from producing liquor to producing hand sanitizer to combat the shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distillery will donate the sanitizer to essential services in Door County. From its first batch, Door County Medical Center, Good Samaritan-Scandia Village assisted living facility, first responders and convenience stores all received hand sanitizer.

The sanitizer is made by adding a denaturing agent to alcohol to make it undrinkable. An antifungal agent and a few more ingredients are added before it sits for two days to stabilize.

Distilleries were given the approval to produce sanitizer when the World Health Organization temporarily relaxed some regulations and the Food and Drug Administration also temporarily lifted some restrictions.

Fond du Lac officials team up for radio update

Fond du Lac area radio stations and health care leaders are working to produce a weekly update on COVID-19. The update will air at 3:30 p.m. every Monday, starting March 30.

The following stations will carry the update: KFIZ -AM, AM 1450; WFDL-FM, 97.7; WFDL-AM (FM 93.7/AM 1170/FM 103.3); and WBEV-AM, AM 1430.

The leaders providing updates include: Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County public health officer; St. Agnes Hospital President Katherine Vergos; and Dr. Matt Doll, director of Agnesian HealthCare Behavioral Health Services.

Door County Emergency Response Fund accepts requests

The Door County Emergency Response Fund is now taking requests for assistance. The fund is a collaboration of the Community Foundation and the United Way. Public charities, faith-based organizations and other public entities serving the people of Door County are eligible to apply.

The Emergency Response Fund was started with a $15,000 contribution from the Community Foundation. So far, the effort has received more than $90,000 in contributions. The fund provides flexible resources to local charities that are serving Door County residents impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of this outbreak.

Requests can be submitted online at www.RespondDoorCounty.org.

Legislation will help small business owners

With Congress’ approval of a $2 trillion package to help the nation’s economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Economic Development Association put together key information on the bill for business owners.

Benefits to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees include: