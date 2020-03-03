3/30 Update: Survey looks at how COVID-19 is affecting businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Economic development organizations from across Wisconsin are using a data tool developed by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research & Services (CCRS) to gather more information on how businesses are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New North Inc. announced its partnership on Monday with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state’s eight other regional economic development organizations and the CCRS to create a survey and send it to businesses that may be experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

The survey will be available to businesses in all 72 counties and disseminated by Wisconsin’s nine regional economic development organizations and their local chamber and community partners. The survey will be repeated at regular intervals to better determine the economic impact to businesses over defined periods of time. New North Executive Director Barb LaMue is overseeing the project along with Paul Jadin, president of the Madison Region Economic Partnership, and Jeffrey Sachse, MPA, interim director of UW-Oshkosh’s CCRS.

“Businesses around the state have been, and will continue to be, impacted for some time,” LaMue said. “The results of the responses will help government officials and service providers better address issues to help in this recovery.”

Jadin said the survey results will provide the needed information to help state and federal officials understand what Wisconsin businesses are going through. “It also will measure if they may be able to effectively recover, even with state and federal efforts,” he said.

Greater Oshkosh EDC launches COVID-19 loan program

The Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. has announced a COVID-19 Emergency Response Loan program. This fund aims to alleviate the financial strain that has been put on businesses in the greater Oshkosh area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programming is being launched with seed funds of $300,000 while the organizers continue to work with private and public partners to increase that amount over the coming weeks. Read more here.

Greater Green Bay Chamber, NEWMA team up on jobs site

With many people facing short- or long-term unemployment due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Greater Green Bay Chamber has launched a new centralized resource to help job seekers. The new site — www.greatergbc.org/jobs — will list available jobs in the area and collaborate with the NEW Manufacturing Alliance to cross-promote employment opportunities at its site, http://newmfgalliance.org/. Read more here.

Businesses lending a hand

Neenah’s J. J. Keller & Associates is offering two free training programs to help businesses as they deal with COVID-19. The new programs offered through Keller’s training-on-demand service include “COVID-19: Action Plan for the Workplace” and “COVID-19: What Employees Need to Know.” For a complete list of free COVID-related resources for businesses, visit Keller’s dedicated Coronavirus Preparedness Resources page at https://www.jjkeller.com/learn/pandemic-response.

Green Bay-based Associated Bank is making a $300,000 commitment to support COVID-19 recovery efforts in its three-state footprint. The company will donate $150,000 to local United Way chapters in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota to fund community-based programs and support services that provide basic needs. A commitment of $50,000 each will be provided to the Give to MKE Responds Fund, the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund to assist with housing and small business relief efforts.

Click here to read more of Insight’s coverage of how COVID-19 is affecting businesses and organizations in the New North.