3/31 Update: Regional college tutor program has nationwide reach

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Hundreds of K-12 students from Arizona to New York are taking advantage of e-tutoring services offered by education students through a collaboration of private and public universities in Wisconsin.

Last week, about 200 students from four Wisconsin institutions began providing free grade-appropriate online instruction to 650 students across seven states.

The initiative, started by St. Norbert College associate professor of education Bola Delano-Oriaran, includes St. Norbert, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, UW-Stevens Point and Ripon College. Lawrence University in Appleton has now also joined the effort, and other schools are also looking to join.

“In tutoring, our teacher candidates are deepening their knowledge as they apply concepts learned from their teacher education college courses, while K-12 students also are continuing with their learning in the midst of COVID-19,” Delano-Oriaran said.

ThedaCare opens respiratory care clinics

ThedaCare has opened five respiratory care clinics dedicated to patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Along with the clinics, the Neenah-based health care system also opened a COVID-19 hotline that community members can call with questions related to the virus.

With the hotline, resource representatives and nurses will answer medically related COVID-19 questions and direct patients to the appropriate location for care. The hotline can be reached at (920) 830-6877.

The respiratory care clinics are available by appointment only. Patients can call the hotline or their primary care provider to determine if they should visit one of the respiratory clinics.

All other ThedaCare clinics are being used to care for patients who need to see their medical provider but are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Manufacturers look to lend a hand

The Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity has put together a survey for manufacturers to fill out if they are interested in retooling their current work to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The survey has vetting questions to get a sense of what companies are capable of and how quickly they can act. All forms will go into the WCMP’s system for further vetting. The organization will reach out directly to companies that may be able to help.

Other news of interest

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon presented by Miron Construction Co. Inc. has extended its early-bird pricing through April 30. Today was the original early-bird deadline, but due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the date was changed. The marathon will be held Sept. 20.

St. Norbert College is partnering with its supplier SYSCO for food donations to provide 130 meals daily (30 lunches and 100 meals) to the clients of the N.E.W. Community Shelter in Green Bay. The SNC Dining team is transforming these donations into hot meals for this community partner.