Businesses step up with COVID-19 support

Generous businesses and organizations are quickly rallying support for the new COVID-19 Community Response Fund, raising more than $260,000 in two days.

Within minutes of the Community Foundation and United Way Fox Cities announcing the creation of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund within the Community Foundation, Kimberly-Clark contributed $50,000, and the region’s corporate generosity continued to grow.

The fund supports local nonprofit and other community organizations engaging in immediate basic needs relief, short-term response and longer-term recovery in Outagamie, Calumet, Shawano, Waupaca and the Neenah-Menasha area of Winnebago counties impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. United Way and the Community Foundation started the fund Tuesday with $50,000 each and are asking for additional donations from the community.

The $260,000 raised brings the fund’s total to more than $360,000. Dozens of individuals also have donated online and in other ways.

“We are committing $50,000 to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to ensure our local nonprofits will continue to have the funding they need to support our most vulnerable community members. This is a difficult time for many in our community, and we want to do everything we can to make sure families have the essentials they need.” said Kim Underhill, group president of Kimberly-Clark North America.

Other major donations include:

Thrivent Foundation: $50,000

Secura Insurance: $25,000

Microsoft: $20,000

Great Northern Corp: $10,000

Capital Credit Union: $5,000

Integrity Insurance: $5,000

In addition to these businesses, several funds or organizations within the Community Foundation have contributed. The William J. & Barbara A. Schmidt Family Foundation donated $50,000. The David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund gave $25,000 to this effort as well as $25,000 to the Green Bay Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund. The Seifert Family Fund and Twinkle in her Eye Fund each added another $10,000.

The groundswell of donations of all monetary sizes continues to help the fund grow.

Checks can be made payable to the Community Foundation/COVID-19 and mailed to Community Foundation, 4455 W. Lawrence St., Appleton, WI 54914. Donations can be made online here. Every dollar donated into the fund will be put into action in the community. The Community Foundation is waiving all credit card and administrative fees for this fund.

Insight will continue to follow this story as fundraising amounts and more efforts emerge.

