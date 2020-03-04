Celebrating Volunteers announces its 2020 winners
Posted on Mar 4, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
The honorees have been announced for the 2020 Celebrating Volunteers Event.
The event, which will be held April 21 at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley, will honor:
- Justice Moore with the Youth Scholarship Award
- Mary Beth Nienhaus with the Lifetime Leadership Award
- Walter Zerrenner with the Mentoring Award
- Chad Kezel with the Volunteer of the Year Award
- Pillars and Capital Credit Union with the Business Partnership Award
- Besty Rachubinski with the Health Care Award
Thanks to the generosity of award sponsors, each recipient receives $5,000 for their favorite Fox Valley charity with the youth recipient receiving $1,000 for a charity, plus a $1,000 scholarship.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, please visit www.CelebrateVolunteers.org.
