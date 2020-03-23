COVID-19 update: UW-Oshkosh may house patients

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

COVID-19 has upended the way businesses operate — if they are still open — and the way we work. With so much happening, Insight plans to post online updates Monday through Friday on how the pandemic is affecting businesses and organizations.

In our Helping Hands section, Insight plans to share updates on what businesses are doing to help other organizations and dislocated workers. If your organization has something you would like to share, please send it to us at [email protected] Thank you.

Governor orders residents to stay home

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he will order residents to stay in their homes starting this week to fend off the coronavirus outbreak. The governor’s order will force the closure of all workplaces that aren’t deemed essential, which means more people will either have to work remotely or be laid off. Grocery stores, health care providers, manufacturers and a few other businesses would stay open.

UW-Oshkosh may house COVID-19 patients

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the University of Wisconsin System have asked UW-Oshkosh to potentially open its campus to house patients with the coronavirus.

UW-Oshkosh leaders are working with the state to determine what locations could be used if the state’s need for patient housing exceeds the capacity of health care facilities.

Oshkosh students began moving out of the residence halls over the weekend, and any students who do remain on campus will not be housed in the same buildings as the potential patients. Patients housed on the Oshkosh campus will be those with mild illness, who do not require treatment in a hospital.

Helping hands

Several businesses and organizations in the New North are going the extra mile to help other businesses that are struggling with the economic consequences associated with closings and quarantines related to COVID-19:

Green Bay’s Seaway Printing is providing free takeout menu printing for all local restaurants. As restaurants are forced to convert to takeout or delivery only, not all of them have takeout menus prepared. To help them out, Seaway will print up to 500 two-sided takeout menus. Email questions or a print-ready PDF to [email protected]

Westgate Products, an Oshkosh packaging company, is offering takeout or take-home containers to local restaurants at cost. By providing to-go containers at cost, the company hopes small businesses, especially, will have a better chance to compete in the weeks to come, said owner Patrick Carroll.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay is loaning pieces of equipment used in its respiratory therapy program to area hospitals that are in need of supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructors delivered eight ventilators, two noninvasive ventilators and three boxes of supplies to Green Bay hospitals.

Searching for supplies

Ascension Wisconsin is accepting donations for protective equipment to help keep its employees safe when caring for patients with or suspected of having COVID-19.

Supplies requested for donation include: isolation gowns, earloop or tie masks, N95 respirators, hand sanitizers, face shields, surface disinfectants, powered air purifying respirators (PARR), controlled air purifying respirators (CAPR) and other approved PPE supplies advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Individuals or companies interested in making a donation should contact Ascension Wisconsin’s Foundation partners at [email protected] Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements will be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.

ThedaCare has asked residents not to drop off donations of personal protective equipment at its facilities. Instead, donors should contact ThedaCare’s foundation at (920) 738-6503 or drop off the items at Goodwill stores in Appleton, Grand Chute and Neenah.

For more COVID-19 coverage and how it affects businesses in Northeast Wisconsin, see our special COVID-19 page.