Epiphany Law webinar: Helping businesses navigate legal issues (sponsored)
Posted on Mar 25, 2020 :: General
Posted by Guest
Join Epiphany Law for a free webinar today on “Managing your business through the Coronavirus crisis” starting at noon.
Companies are having to react quickly and decisively to Coronavirus related concerns, from issues getting raw materials, to customer concerns, to employee matters. Join Epiphany Law as they discuss some of the major legal concerns related to the Coronavirus and health pandemics in general.
Click here to register.
Leave a Comment