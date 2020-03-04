Evers announces $75M in local transportation grants

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers announced that 152 Wisconsin communities will receive grant awards from the Multimodal Local Supplement, which is a one-time $75 million funding program for local transportation projects. Statewide, 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties will receive funding from the program.

“No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads. These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” Evers said.

The governor was joined by Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson for this announcement in Brown County near County M. Through the MLS program, County M will be receiving $1 million toward widening and improving the road as well as adding sidewalks, bike lanes and a controlled pedestrian crossing.

The MLS program was designed to allow communities to prioritize their transportation needs and submit projects ranging from roads and bridges to harbors and railroads, to transit equipment and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Over 1,600 applications were received, largely for road projects. Local government officials attributed the large number of applications both to the need and to the streamlined application design of the MLS program.

The grant includes funding for projects in these New North counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca and Winnebago. Work is expected to start shortly on the selected projects. A map of approved projects is available here and a full list of the projects selected is available on the WisDOT website here.