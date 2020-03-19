Evers modifies unemployment requirements

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers has issued Emergency Order #7 waiving work search requirements and modifying the availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19.

Emergency Order #7 waives the requirement that UI claimants conduct at least four weekly work search actions during the COVID-19 emergency. This section of the order is retroactively effective to March 12. This order also ensures that claimants who are otherwise eligible but out of work due to COVID-19 are considered available for work and therefore eligible for benefits.

The order goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This emergency order follows the federal guidance related to administering unemployment insurance benefit claims during the pandemic period and allows the program to support our workers who have been affected,” Evers said. “Many Wisconsin workers are facing financial burden and stress due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and this order will help them access some additional support. My administration plans to continue to work with state legislators and our federal partners on initiatives to help impacted workers.”

