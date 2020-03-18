Foundations launch COVID-19 funds to help nonprofits

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Area community foundations are launching special funds to help nonprofit organizations affected by COVID-19.

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and United Way Fox Cities have teamed up to establish the COVID-19 Community Response Fund within the Community Foundation, while the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation has also launched a special fund.

The Community Foundation/United Way fund supports local nonprofit and other community organizations engaging in immediate basic needs relief, short-term response and longer-term recovery in Outagamie, Calumet, Shawano, Waupaca and the Neenah-Menasha area of Winnebago counties impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Both organizations started the fund with $50,000 each, for a total of $100,000 and are asking for additional donations from the community. Online donations can be made at cffoxvalley.org/covidhelp.

Nonprofits in immediate need can email [email protected] to share their needs so they can be considered during the granting process.

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s emergency response fund is designed to help nonprofits facing increased demand for critical services and supplies. To donate online, go to http://ow.ly/hfWc50yOLic.

The United Way 211 service has been activated by Gov. Tony Evers in response to COVID-19, which means it is available 24/7 for non-emergency questions about the virus and referrals to local health and human services. People can call 2-1-1 to speak with a call specialist.