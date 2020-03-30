Green Bay Chamber, NEWMA team up for job posting site

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

With many people facing short- or long-term unemployment due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Greater Green Bay Chamber has launched a new centralized resource to help job seekers. The new site — www.greatergbc.org/jobs — will list available jobs in the area and collaborate with the NEW Manufacturing Alliance to cross-promote employment opportunities at its site, http://newmfgalliance.org/.

During the week of March 19, more than 69,000 new unemployment claims were filed across Wisconsin, bringing the tally to more than 135,000 in less than two weeks.

“The sites feature both long- and short-term job opportunities, offering a connecting point for greater Green Bay residents who are displaced as companies find themselves in extenuating circumstances that may require layoffs,” said Kelly Armstrong, vice president of economic development with the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “We want to be that connector to the companies offering interim employment solutions.”

The collaboration with NEWMA is strategic since Wisconsin has the second-largest concentration of manufacturing employment in the country, and manufacturing comprises 20 percent of the greater Green Bay regional economy.

“Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are essential businesses in providing our community and the nation numerous products including food, paper, machine builders, packaging products for the food industry, convertors of nonwovens like disinfected wipes and health care equipment,” said Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA. “In this time of crisis, manufacturing companies are needing talented men and women to meet the needs of our economy.”

Green Bay area businesses are encouraged to funnel their job opportunities via the page. Prospective employees are encouraged to visit the page while simultaneously applying for unemployment benefits from the Department of Workforce Development at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov.

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, which covers Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties, is also looking to serve as a collection spot for available jobs in those areas. The FVWDB has put out a survey to learn what types of jobs companies are looking to fill and then will share that information with job seekers as they access the organization’s resources.

