H.J. Martin and Son looks to redevelop Shopko property

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

H.J. Martin and Son purchased the original Shopko store property on Military Avenue in Green Bay.

The specialty contractor’s headquarters and showroom is located next to the property.

“Military Avenue has been the home of H.J. Martin and Son for 60 years. It is our great pleasure to invest back into an area of Green Bay that we believe in and which has been so good to us,” Edward Martin, president and CEO of H.J. Martin and Son, said in a news release.

The 8.362-acre, L-shape property includes the vacant, single-story former Shopko store and Superior Discount Liquors. Shopko was at the location for 57 years until it closed last April.

H.J. Martin and Son also bought the previous Bay City Chrysler dealership building, where Bay Area Diamond Company is now located.