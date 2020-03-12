HFM, Froedtert announce partnership

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Froedtert Health announced the organizations have entered a letter of intent to provide health care services. HFM will continue to operate as a locally led and managed health network within the partnership framework.

The discussions have focused on Froedtert Health acquiring a minority interest within HFM that would provide a long-term clinical and financial commitment that would enhance HFM’s current and future health care services. The framework of the partnership would enable both organizations to more efficiently execute on top priorities for each organization such as delivering coordinated, high-quality, academic health care throughout eastern Wisconsin.

HFM will continue to remain Catholic and under sole sponsorship of the Holy Family Convent of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Inc.

“We were gratified by the interest HFM received from several respected, regional health systems regarding partnership opportunities to enhance HFM’s long-term ability to support the health and wellness of our community and their excitement about HFM’s value proposition,” said Brett Norell, president and CEO of HFM. “We are excited to move forward and continue discussions with Froedtert Health to build on our established collaborative efforts with them, including our e-visit program and, most importantly, to further our mission to serve the community.”

The partnership with Froedtert Health will include provisions for additional health care relationships in the region to ensure that the best-quality care at the right time is available to all who use the HFM network. One of those relationships is HFM’s membership in Bellin Health Partners, a clinically integrated network dedicated to improving quality, local care access and lower costs of care for patients and area businesses. HFM joined Bellin Health Partners in 2016.