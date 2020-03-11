Higher ed plans for dealing with coronavirus

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Area colleges and universities in the region are planning online classes, canceling some events and taking other actions in response to the coronavirus.

Here’s a look at the latest updates:

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay: The university announced classes at all four of its campuses will be taught via alternative delivery methods from March 23 to March 28. Students will receive details from their instructors in the coming days on how classes will continue. UW-Green Bay said it will update that status for subsequent weeks every Wednesday.

Students leaving campus for the upcoming spring break are strongly encouraged to go home and remain home until further notice. Campuses will remain open, and essential services will be available for those who are not able to return home. A telecommuting policy will also be put in place for university staff.

All campus events from March 14 to March 22 are canceled, and future events will be evaluated as they approach. The Kress Events Center will also be closed to the public from March 14 to March 29.

St. Norbert College: The De Pere school is asking students to bring home their course materials during spring break in case they must attend classes while in a quarantine or away from campus.

“Like many institutions, we are exploring ways to be able to offer alternative modes of course delivery that will allow students to make academic progress and complete their courses if, in the coming days, the college should need to implement such alternative modes,” according to a college statement. “In that event, it will be assumed that students have their course-related materials with them. Please check your email regularly for updates on this matter.”

St. Norbert also sent a message to students and staff with travel guidelines: Students, staff and faculty should avoid traveling to states where the coronavirus is prevalent, including New York, Washington and California. That list may grow as the virus spreads. In addition, if anyone does travel to or through one of those states, he or she will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days following their return and cannot return to campus until that is complete.

The school advised students to check their emails regularly for any updates on the situation.

Please check back for more information on this developing story.