Kewaunee County receives grant to improve broadband

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Kewaunee County has received a $960,000 grant to increase its high-speed internet access with the assistance of Bug Tussel Wireless in Green Bay.

The state Public Service Commission recently awarded 72 grants as part of its Broadband Expansion Grants. Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt said the state grant is a game-changer in the effort to improve local high-speed internet access.

The Kewaunee County project includes building seven wireless towers in the county, beginning in the towns of Carlton, Casco, Franklin, Red River and West Kewaunee. The fixed wireless service is expected to reach 199 businesses and 12,115 residential locations.

The $2.3 million project is also funded by a $500,000 commitment from Bug Tussel and a 12-year loan for the balance from the county to Bug Tussel.