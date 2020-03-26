ModTruss Inc. creates portable bio-containment cubicle

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

ModTruss Inc. of Fond du Lac, which normally makes metal structures used in aircraft factories or for events like the Super Bowl Village, has created a portable bio-containment cubicle for isolating possible COVID-19 patients during triage.

The unit uses a micron filtration system, and negative air pressure, to keep the virus contained. The company worked with medical professionals to develop the quick setup, quick changeover solution aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in health care settings.

Patients can be isolated in the temporary, sealed space to protect medical personnel during triage. Hospitals are in short supply of negative-pressure rooms, which is where they typically would place someone who is highly infectious.

ModTruss went from having a concept to a working prototype for the unit in less than four days. The portable units can be assembled quickly with no special skills required.

Click here to see all of our COVID-19 coverage.