NEWMA President’s Cup returns for third year

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s President’s Cup, a golf scramble that raises scholarship funds, returns for its third year June 4. The all-day event will be held on the River Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

The fundraiser pairs golfers with presidents and CEOs representing manufacturers from around the region. Confirmed executives include Wilson Jones, president and CEO of Oshkosh Corp.; Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine; and Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods.

Eighteen gold-level sponsorships are available and include:

Two golfers from the sponsor’s company getting paired with a president and another executive.

A hole sponsor with the company’s logo on a flag on the green.

A one-page advertisement in the event program that will be given to all attendees.

Additional opportunities include sponsorships for breakfast, the cocktail reception and holes in one. All sponsorships have sold out in previous events.

Last year’s event raised $39,000 for NEWMA’s scholarship fund, which was applied to the $50,000 the organization provided in scholarships in 2019. NEWMA recently reached the milestone of giving more than $250,000 in scholarship funds.

To reserve a spot for the President’s Cup, contact Ann Franz, director of NEWMA, at [email protected] or (920) 498-5587.