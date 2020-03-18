NexGen awards honor Door County young professionals

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

NexGen Door County is seeking nominations to honor community members who shine in their careers and are involved in the local community.

The nominations deadline is March 27, with winners being recognized at the fourth annual ypAwards at Horseshoe Bay Golf Club in Egg Harbor on April 24.

The Rising Star award honors an individual between the ages of 18 and 30 who brings energy, aptitude and enthusiasm to the workplace, serves the community and exhibits potential to contribute toward a better Door County future.

The Shining Star award honors an individual between the ages of 31 and 40 who has demonstrated sustained community involvement and leadership, achieved professional successes and serves as a mentor for the next generation of Door County residents.

The selection committee considers professional achievement, community involvement and leadership at work and in the community.

The nomination forms for the Rising Star Award and the Shining Star Award are here. Contact Tyler Pluff at [email protected] for more information.