Oshkosh Corp. suspends some production

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Oshkosh Corp. says in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will suspend its access equipment production in North America on March 30 and resume production on April 13. Similar actions were taken in the company’s European market.

In a statement, Oshkosh said measures taken by governments and businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus have adversely affected the company and its customers and suppliers. In addition, many access equipment customers are modifying their delivery requirements.

“JLG and Jerr-Dan team members will continue to support their customers with aftermarket parts and service as essential field operations remain open,” Wilson Jones, Oshkosh Corp. president and CEO, said in a statement. “While COVID-19 is also impacting our defense, fire and emergency, and commercial segments, we continue to use CDC-recommended safety procedures across the company, and production continues in those segments at this time.”

As a result of the evolving impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Oshkosh Corp. said its financial results will be impacted, but the magnitude and timing of that is uncertain. In addition, production at any of the company’s facilities may be further impacted as a result of possible government, market or company actions due to COVID-19.