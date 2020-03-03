Oshkosh Food Co-op needs to meet funding goal by March 31

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Oshkosh Food Co-op needs to raise $800,000 by March 31 to move forward with its plan to open a community-owned grocery store in downtown Oshkosh. The co-op has raised $804,136 toward its capital campaign goal of $1.6 million.

“We are thrilled that more than 220 member-owners, organizations and community champions have contributed to this campaign,” said Brenda Haines, president of the Oshkosh Food Co-op board. “We need our member-owners and community to help us take this campaign across the finish line, and we believe they will.”

The co-op has leased 8,000 square feet of space from Merge Urban Development on the first floor of the proposed BRIO Building at the corner of Jackson Street and Pearl Avenue. The downtown has been classified as a food desert, an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food. More than 1,160 people own a share in the co-op.