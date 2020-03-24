Packers donate $1.5M to relief fund

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Green Bay Packers have created a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund totalling $1.5 million. $1 million will go to efforts in Brown County while $500,000 will go to the Milwaukee area.

The Community Relief Fund is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the Packers Give Back program. The Packers will work with the foundation and community partners in Milwaukee to determine how the funds will be directed.

“We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time,” Mark Murphy, Packers president and CEO, said in a statement.

