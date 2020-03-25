Sheboygan company switches to making disposable face shields

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Franzen Graphics in Sheboygan is shifting its focus from print production to making disposable face shields to provide emergency and essential service personnel with the protective equipment necessary to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franzen Graphics leaders decided to make the change after U.S. governors said they needed more personal protective equipment. The company began engineering on how to make disposal face shields in 10mm and 20mm clear plastic, Justin Webb, owner and president of Franzen Graphics, a Sun Graphics Media Company, said in a news release.

The prototype’s material is less expensive to produce and can be made rather quickly. The shields are flat prior to assembly, allowing easy shipping. Franzen has the capability to produce 75,000 face shields a week given material availability.

“We must protect those who wake up every day to protect lives. As a Wisconsin-based organization that serves clients nationwide, we want to protect emergency and essential service personnel in any way we can,” Webb said. “It is our goal that our face shields can be part of the solution to win the war against COVID-19.”

To learn more about the face shields, email [email protected] or view this video showing the product.