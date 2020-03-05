UWGB, Oshkosh to offer online cybersecurity degree

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, UW-Green Bay and several other UW System schools will soon offer a new online Master of Science degree in cybersecurity.

The UW System Board of Regents recently approved the new 12-course, 34-credit online degree as a collaboration between the UW System Extended Campus, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, UW-Parkside, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior.

The degree will feature four unique tracks of study, allowing students to focus their education in one or more cybersecurity areas: digital forensics, cyber response, governance and leadership, and security architecture.

While all graduate students can take the program, it is intended for students with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, information systems or computer engineering, or students with professional experience in the IT field.

Courses will begin this fall. For more information on the program, visit ce.uwex.edu/cybersecurity/.