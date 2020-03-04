WEDC grant funds NEW Launch Alliance

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

New North, Inc. is launching a connected entrepreneurial ecosystem thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

New North plans to use its $30,000 grant to create the NEW Launch Alliance, which is designed to grow entrepreneurial density, identify and secure capital and other resources, highlight innovative practices within existing companies, and lead the implementation of a web-based platform called Start in Wisconsin.

“As an entrepreneur moves from idea to operations to success and growth, their needs for services and expertise change dramatically, and therefore there is a need to move about a well-connected and capable ecosystem,” says Tim Feldhausen, senior attorney with Davis & Kuelthau and chair of the NEW Launch Alliance.

New North Executive Director Barb LaMue says the NEW Launch Alliance will connect the organizations, programs and resources that are in place to support entrepreneurs. “A common mission to grow the entrepreneurial community will benefit everyone by providing more program participants, more investment opportunities and more source points for innovation and talent,” she says.

The WEDC is awarding a total of $432,000 in grants this year to help develop or expand innovative programs aimed at advancing the climate for entrepreneurship throughout the state. WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced the grants during an event Wednesday at TitletownTech in Green Bay. The grants are part of the WEDC’s Entrepreneurship Support Program, which helps fund activities that promote entrepreneurship or deliver education, training and other resources to assist new and aspiring business owners.

The Oconto County Economic Development Corp. received $38,000 to continue and expand its Oconto County Business Innovation Development Program to promote and assist in new business formation and accelerate business growth in the county. The Oconto County program is expected to assist 40 businesses.