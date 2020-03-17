WEDC working to obtain COVID-19 aid

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Wisconsin Emergency Management officials are working with the Wisconsin office of the Small Business Association to unlock federal Economic Impact Disaster Loans for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We know the outbreak of COVID-19 is causing considerable uncertainty for businesses not only in Wisconsin but throughout the world,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “Our application for federal disaster loans is just the first step to address the needs of Wisconsin businesses and their employees during the emergency.”

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes added, “WEDC is in regular communication with businesses of every size and type across the state as they face this emergency. We are committed to ensuring that businesses get the assistance they need so they can weather this difficult period.”

The Wisconsin SBA office is working with small businesses, the WEDC and state emergency management officials to gather the information needed to support Evers’ request, said Eric Ness, Wisconsin’s SBA district director.

“In the meantime, SBA’s network of partners statewide — SCORE, the Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers and the Veterans Business Outreach Center — is prepared to advise businesses on steps to take to protect themselves in this unprecedented situation,” he said. “Once the Economic Injury Disaster Loans are approved for Wisconsin by SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, these same partners and SBA’s offices can assist small businesses with completing and submitting their loan applications.”

The federal SBA is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COIVD-19. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million per business in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

As in the case of past emergencies, state and local officials must provide evidence of losses to the federal SBA in order to qualify for the program. Because Wisconsin is seeking to unlock the loans on a statewide basis, it must provide evidence of losses in each county.

WEDC officials anticipate they will first finish compiling data on these losses, and then the state will submit its application to the SBA, which has promised to expedite the approval process.

