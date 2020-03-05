Wisconsin Tech Summit coming to Lambeau March 16

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Technology Council will hold its Wisconsin Tech Summit March 16 at Lambeau Field.

The Wisconsin Tech Summit brings together major companies and emerging firms in a setting that allows them to meet and explore business relationships.

Major companies will hear from emerging firms with innovative products or services tied to areas such as big data, connected devices and data analytics in sectors ranging from health care to information systems and from power electronics to telecommunications.

Those relationships might include contracting for research and development, becoming part of a larger supply chain and pursuing investment or acquisition strategies. The summit assumes that large and small companies travel in different “orbits,” even if they’re in the same business sectors, and rarely collide except by chance.

The Tech Summit will feature prescheduled 15-minute strategic meetings between major firms and emerging companies. This format resembles a “speed dating” exercise, allowing parties to learn more about the needs and developments of one another.

Emerging companies will meet with major firms to explore business relationships around technology needs and innovation. Applications are screened by the participating major companies ahead of the summit and will be selected for meetings based on the information provided. Applications are also welcome from early stage funds that want to introduce portfolio companies and otherwise connect with major firms.

To learn more or register, visit wisconsintechnologycouncil.com/wisconsin-tech-summit.