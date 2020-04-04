4/1 Update: Cities receive block grants to fight pandemic’s effects

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Cities throughout the New North have received community development block grants through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law last week.

The funds will be used to help ease the economic and housing effects on people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the rules, 70 percent of a block grant must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced the new grants Tuesday. Regional communities receiving the funds include:

Green Bay: $595,446

Sheboygan: $539,956

Oshkosh: $494,757

Appleton: $348,255

Fond du Lac: $335,496

Neenah: $128,328

The State of Wisconsin also received a $16.1 million block grant to support local communities on the front line of the pandemic.

Restaurants invited to virtual roundtable discussion

Several Green Bay area organizations are teaming up for a free virtual roundtable for businesses in the restaurant community.

“We’re in this Together Roundtable” will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Zoom-based event is free and open to all restaurants, bars and wineries. Registration is limited to the first 100 attendees. Please register at events.greatergbc.org.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber, in collaboration with the Greater Green Bay Tourism and Convention Bureau, Downtown Green Bay Inc. and On Broadway, is hosting the event, which offers an opportunity for restaurant peers to share best practices and gain insights from other local restaurants on what is working to keep their businesses strong.