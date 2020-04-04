4/11 update: CMD uses 3D printer to make face shield frames

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Add CMD Corp. in Appleton to the growing list of New North manufacturers who are switching gears and producing protective equipment for those on the front lines of battling the coronavirus.

CMD Corp. Director of Operations Ron Buchinger came up with the idea to have the global supplier of converting equipment begin making frames for protective face shields using one of the company’s 3D printers.

“I saw stories of how local companies and individuals were joining together to 3D print the frames for protective face shields and since CMD has several 3D printers we use for prototyping and special parts, plus some talented manufacturing engineers who run them, I thought we could help,” he says.

Oneida Nation furloughs 1,962 employees

The Oneida Nation issued layoff and furlough notices to 1,962 of its employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a weekly payroll of $2.4 million, the closure of its casinos affected the tribe’s ability to keep all of its employees working.

“The Oneida Nation understands the burden this action may place on our community and the impact this may have on Northeast Wisconsin’s economy,” according to a press release from the tribe. “The decision was very difficult.”

The Oneida Nation continues to employ 827 people in the tribe’s nursing homes, health services and emergency management department, among other critical services. The tribe is also maintaining a number of gaming employees as required by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

Virtual event takes closer look at CARES Act

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is the largest economic impact bill in U.S. history and there remains plenty of questions about what it all includes.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is holding a session on Wednesday to help members of the business community better understand the CARES Act. The [email protected]: CARES Act and Your Business will run from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom and is open to everyone.

During this session, attendees will learn how the $2 trillion law significantly impacts small business owners and their employees from Daniel J. Bellerud, president, OneWisconsin/OneSt.Croix Financial Group. He will discuss delayed employer payroll tax provisions and why – or why not – to take advantage of them. He will specifically address the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Impact Disaster Loan, Families First Act and other small business debt relief options.

To register and to learn more about other events, visit events.greatergbc.org.