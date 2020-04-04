4/14 Update: Regional airports receive FAA aid

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $83,193,654 in airport aid to 87 airports in Wisconsin, including 15 in the New North, to help them respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Regional airports receiving funds include: Appleton International Airport, $14.96 million; Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport, $7.95 million; Wittman Regional Airport (Oshkosh), Fond du Lac County Regional Airport and Sheboygan County Memorial Airport, all receiving $69,000 each; Oconto Municipal Airport, Shawano Municipal Airport, Clintonville Municipal Airport, Wautoma Municipal Airport, New Holstein Municipal Airport, Manitowoc County Airport, Door County Cherryland Airport (Sturgeon Bay) and Ephraim-Gibraltar Airport, all receiving $30,000 each; and Crivitz Municipal Airport and Washington Island Airport, each receiving $20,000.

The funds support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The grant funding is part of the CARES Act, which provides financial relief to families, workers and businesses. Nationwide, $10 billion in aid packages have been awarded.

Sheboygan County unveils online workforce tool

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. has created an online workforce development tool to help connect employers looking for workers and those who have lost their jobs due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SomeplaceBetter.org lists Sheboygan County employers that are actively hiring including Great Lakes Cheese, Piggly Wiggly Midwest, Johnsonville and Rocky Knoll among others. These companies are looking for immediate hires to join their team, with some positions requiring no previous experience, said SCEDC Executive Director Joe Sheehan.

“As we face this changing economy, SomeplaceBetter.org, our online county-wide workforce development tool, is committed to helping you stay connected to companies hiring in the area for essential job opportunities,” he said.

For more information, visit SomeplaceBetter.org.

Acuity looks to discount auto rates

Acuity is discounting its personal auto rates to help its customers who may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This reduction, which is subject to regulatory approval, will benefit existing and new policyholders and provide nearly $20 million in relief to the Sheboygan-based insurer’s personal lines customers.

Existing personal lines auto policyholders will receive a rate cut for the entire next 12-month policy term at their policy renewal. New customers will also see a reduction in Acuity’s standard automobile insurance rates. A typical customer with two cars will see a decrease between $50 and $100, depending on their unique situation.

Acuity will also work with its policyholders to offer payment solutions based on individual needs and circumstances.