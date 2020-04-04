4/15 Update: Therma-Tron-X builds sanitizer

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Therma-Tron-X Inc. in Sturgeon Bay and an engineering team from Michigan Technological University have teamed up to build a sanitizer that would allow protective gear to be reused.

Protective gear can be sanitized, which means it is heated to a high temperature that kills germs. Typically, health care staff discard protective garments after a single use, so some hospitals go through thousands of items each day.

The team is using the shipping containers made by Therma-Tron-X, but it switches out refrigeration systems for heating systems and plugs them into a generator. The insulated boxes are heated to 140 degrees with 80 percent humidity, which is hot enough to break apart coronaviruses, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The sanitizer is in the process of being built and could be tested on Friday. Sanitizers must be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before being set up at hospitals. Once construction is finished and the Sturgeon Bay-based prototype is tested, Therma-Tron-X Owner Brad Andreae will ship it to an FDA testing site.

Downtown Appleton’s online event to help stores

Since the state closed nonessential businesses on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic, small apparel, boutiques and furniture shops have relied on online sales to pay their bills. To help stores in that situation generate more income, Downtown Appleton Inc. is hosting the Downtown Virtual Shop Hop from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The online event will run through ADI’s Facebook page at @appletondowntown. There, shoppers will be able to find promotions, videos, specials and store links.

Participating stores include Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik, Blue Moon Emporium, Casting On, Cedar Harbor, Crazy Sweet, Hey Daisy, Hoot & Co., Joseph’s Shoes, Lillians of Appleton, Mud & Prints, Poppy Avenue Boutique (opening in RiverHeath in June), Scooter G Sports and The Vintage Garden.