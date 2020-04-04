4/24 Update: Regional CEOs discuss managing COVID-19 crisis

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Executives from Green Bay Packaging and Fincantieri Marinette Marine will be part of Friday’s statewide “Lessons Learned from WI CEOs” webinar, which is organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., New North Inc. and the state’s other regional economic development corporations.

Bryan Hollenbach, executive vice president of Green Bay Packaging, and Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, will share how they are managing through the COVID-19 pandemic. Before their updates, Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC, will provide an update and Drs. John Raymond of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Jeff Pothof of UW Health will provide medical updates.

The webinar begins at 11 a.m. on Friday. Registration information is here.

The webinars are designed to provide leaders with examples of best practices that may apply to their businesses as the state works toward a Smart Restart. Additional webinars are planned for May 1 and May 8 featuring other state business leaders.

Manitowoc credit union offers grants to nonessential businesses

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union in Manitowoc has created a COVID-19 relief grant program to help local nonessential businesses affected by COVID-19.

Grants will be awarded in $2,000 increments to winning applicants, according to a news release.

Businesses can apply for the grant online at shorelinecu.org, but the program is only open to participating Hometown Businesses that have been deemed nonessential. Please call (920) 482-3711 for more information.

SBA loans focus of [email protected] event

The Paycheck Protection Program may be tapped but, there is an abundance of other resources — financial and otherwise, according to Tammie Clendenning, lead economic development specialist for the Wisconsin District of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Clendenning is the featured speaker for a free [email protected] online presentation at 2 p.m. on April 29. The Greater Green Bay Chamber is hosting the event.

Key event takeaways will include: SBA Disaster Program updates, what comes next after applying for the PPP, additional SBA programs for small businesses and the Debt Relief Program.

The Zoom-based event is free and open to all; registration is on a first-come, first-served basis at events.GreaterGBC.org.

Verve puts aside $4M to help members with COVID-19 needs

Verve, a Credit Union, is allocating more than $4 million for COVID-19 support programs and services to help its members take care of personal and business financial needs.

To help its members navigate challenging times caused by the coronavirus, Verve has already issued more than $88,000 to members as a fixed-rate Paycheck Replacement Loan. Members can borrow up to $5,000, with no payments due for the first 90 days of the three-year term.

Verve also allocated an initial $50,000 to invest in area community foundations to help support the most vulnerable in the primary communities it serves.