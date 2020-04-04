4/29 Update: Experience the ballpark at home

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Since no one is singing “Take me out to the ball game” right now, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are letting families take some of the ball game experience home with hot “Ballpark Dinners to Go” and swag bags from the team store — again.

Due to the high interest and demand at its first event on April 28, the team will offer the same items on May 6.

For $40 plus taxes and fees, customers receive a hot, ready-to-eat dinner including two grilled burgers, two brats, two jumbo hot dogs, buns, condiments, baked beans, potato salad, potato chips and cotton candy. In addition or instead, customers can order a $20 grab bag from the team’s store, the Snake Pit, which includes a variety of Timber Rattlers merchandise, giveaways and ticket vouchers in a reusable bag.

Orders must be placed by 9 a.m. on May 5. Order a dinner package by clicking here, and order the Snake Pit grab bag here.

Investors supports health care workers, local restaurants

Investors Community Bank in Manitowoc recently launched a program to feed Manitowoc County’s health care workers while supporting its small business clients.

As part of the bank’s Fueling the Frontline initiative, take-out meals are being sent as a thank you to employees at Aurora Medical Center and Holy Family Memorial. The program not only pays tribute to health care workers during the pandemic but also supports local eateries.

Restaurants supported so far during the initiative include Spudz, Waterfront Wine Bar, Dairy Queen, Luigi’s, Pack’er In and Perkins.

Green Bay’s Broadway District launches online shopping event

Select Broadway District businesses are joining the online shopping event “Dr. Broadway: Virtual Retail Therapy” on Facebook.

The online shopping event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. every Saturday May 2 through May 23. Shoppers can browse products from the participating businesses and feel good that each purchase made directly supports the community. Each week will showcase different products, specials and more on the Discussions tab on the event.

“Small retail and artisan shops are the fabric that creates a community’s creative identity and livability. Crises have a way of impacting these owners in a disproportionate way,” said Brian Johnson, executive director of On Broadway Inc. “This virtual event was designed to streamline access between the consumer and small businesses in the Broadway District to enhance customer value and economic impact at the same time.”

Consumers can find and share the event with their network on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2670757566385382/

Salm Partners shares COVID-19 test results

Denmark-based Salm Partners released results today of the voluntary coronavirus testing they offered to all employees.

Salm Partners reported 346 employee tests were conducted in the past few days and none of the workers showed any symptoms of having COVID-19. Of those tests, 17 — or 5 percent — came back positive. Including those employees, a total of 35 of Salm’s 600 full-time and temporary workers have tested positive for the virus.

“Salm Partners, in cooperation with Brown County health, provided testing to their Brown County workforce on Friday,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said in a news release. “This is an extraordinary step and I want to thank them for prioritizing the testing, as it has allowed them to recognize people carrying the virus without symptoms, which helps protect the health of their people, their families, and the Brown County community.”

Salm Partners is working on a plan for ongoing tests for employees.

Nicolet Bank creates microloan program

Nicolet Bank has created a microloan program for its small business clients.

The microloans come with no strings attached, do not need to be paid back and there’s no reporting involved.

Nicolet’s micro grant has reached 226 small businesses so far for nearly $900,000. The bank thinks it will reach the $1 million mark by the end of this week.