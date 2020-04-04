4/4 Roundup: Poll says 1 in 4 small businesses may close for good

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A new poll taken from March 25-28 and released Friday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife reveals that one in four small businesses (24 percent) say they are two months or less from closing permanently amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. One in 10 (11 percent) are less than one month away from permanently going out of business.

Additionally, about one in four (24 percent) small businesses have already shut down temporarily in response to COVID-19. Among those that have not, 40 percent say they are likely to close at least temporarily within the next two weeks. This means a total of 54 percent of all small businesses report that they have closed or expect to close temporarily in the next 14 days.

Winnebago COVID-19 loan program created

The Fox Cities Regional Partnership, the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce and Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. have jointly created the Winnebago County COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program.

The fund totals $750,000 and is available to small business applicants through the support of the Winnebago County Industrial Development Board, which is using a portion of the Winnebago County Revolving Loan Fund for this purpose. Loans support basic business needs, including rent/mortgage payments, utility payments, payroll expenses and pre-existing purchase orders.

For more information, visit one of the following websites: www.greateroshkosh.com, https://foxcitiesregion.com or www.oshkoshchamber.com.

Brown County funds raise $2.5M

Emergency funds are available immediately for Green Bay area nonprofits supporting residents facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the Green Bay Packers Give Back program and the Brown County United Way have raised $2.5 million to help address the area’s needs.

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund has raised more than $1.3 million. The fund will provide nonprofits in Brown, Kewaunee and Oconto counties with flexible resources to help support their immediate, urgent needs, with a priority given to direct service of the people most affected by this public health crisis.

The Green Bay Packers established the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund at the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation with a gift of $1 million. The Packers will consult with the foundation to review and evaluate the needs to determine where the funds will be directed, both immediately and in the future.

The Brown County United Way Emergency Response Fund has raised $213,000 and is providing assistance through Brown County nonprofit agencies to people impacted by COVID-19, and if needed, local flooding and other public crises that may arise in the future.

Nonprofits can complete one application at www.ggbcf.org to be eligible for both the Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund and the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. The United Way’s application is available at www.browncountyunitedway.org.