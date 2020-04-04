4/7 roundup: Bellin Run goes virtual for 2020

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The 2020 Bellin Run will be a virtual-only event as Bellin Health dedicates all available resources to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Race Director Randy Van Straten said most of the Bellin Run’s operations team and countless event volunteers are Bellin Health employees. Those individuals have appropriately turned their focus to fighting COVID-19.

Race officials are encouraging runners and walkers to stay active as a means of bolstering their physical and emotional health. Virtual Bellin Run participants will run or walk a 10K (6.2 miles) anywhere, anytime between June 6 and June 21, adhering to any physical distancing guidelines in place at that time. Results will be submitted electronically, and participants will receive a race shirt and metal reusable straw (part of the event’s sustainability efforts) via mail.

Individuals already registered for this year’s event may choose to transfer to the Virtual Bellin Run, defer their registration to the 2021 event or receive a refund (less $2.50 in online registration fees). Visit bellinrun.com to register for the Virtual Bellin Run as a new registrant or select your option if you have already registered.

Ryder Cup remains on PGA calendar

A new proposed golf schedule for the PGA moves three of the game’s majors to the late summer and fall, keeping the Ryder Cup on its originally scheduled dates of Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County.

The Ryder Cup is one of sport’s biggest events, attracting spectators from around the world.

As part of the revised PGA schedule, the PGA Championship will be held Aug. 6-9, the U.S. Open will be held Sept. 17-20, and the Masters will be played the week of Nov. 12-15. The British Open was canceled for the first time since World War II.

Foxconn to make ventilators in Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group is partnering with Medtronic, a medical device company in Ireland, to build ventilators within the next four to six weeks at its Mount Pleasant location.

In an interview on CNBC, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrank said “there have been some major players that have been engaged; among them is Foxconn, who has a plant in Wisconsin where we plan to make, together with them, ventilators within the next four to six weeks … we are doing everything we can working 24/7 with Foxconn to bring this up to the factory in Wisconsin.”

There was no word on how many ventilators Foxconn would make.