4/8: Popular Door County theater cancels outdoor season

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Northern Sky Theater is canceling its 2020 outdoor season at Peninsula State Park in Door County.

The decision to cancel the outdoor season at the park comes after the organization analyzed numerous scenarios, including the financial ramifications of delaying the opening of the park shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The park season is a large operation that requires a significant investment in upfront and fixed costs,” said Dave Maier, the theater’s managing director. “Our performance window there is only 11 to 12 weeks, so a major opening-day delay would make our outdoor season financially untenable. Ultimately, the difficult decision came down to what was most responsible for the safety of our cast and crew, our volunteers, our patrons and our community as a whole.”

Northern Sky Theater is also delaying the start of its indoor season in its new Gould Theater and hopes to present an abbreviated run of “Dad’s Season Tickets” as soon as circumstances allow. The theater’s fall schedule at the Gould Theater remains unchanged.

Lawrence University donates PPE to Appleton

Lawrence University in Appleton donated more than 25 boxes of personal protective equipment to the City of Appleton health care worker and first responder use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies, which would normally be used by Lawrence students in science labs, came from the school’s chemistry and biology departments and included protective gowns, lab coats, goggles and gloves. Professors and staff inventoried the school’s PPE supplies to pull together the donations to make available to the city.