Alliance Laundry pauses manufacturing

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

For the second time in less than a month, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a halt to manufacturing at Alliance Laundry Systems in Ripon.

The Ripon-based commercial laundry product manufacturer said it will close its Ripon manufacturing plant from April 27 to May 10 due to demand and supply chain constraints, said Randy Radtke, Alliance’s content and media relations manager. Earlier this month from April 4 to April 17, Alliance paused production at its Ripon and Czech Republic facilities due to employee safety and “a weakening in global demand” due to the pandemic.

During the upcoming shutdown, Radtke said a small group of team members will work on improvements in the plant.

WMC unveils its Back to Business plan

All businesses would resume operations with strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 under the Back to Business plan announced Friday by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

The WMC — the state’s largest lobbying group — announced its plan on the day that Gov. Tony Evers’ initial Safer at Home order was to end. Earlier this month, he extended the order to after Memorial Day.

The WMC created a formula to determine the risk for businesses based on inputs like the county of operation and the type of business. The formula uses factors like the infection rate in the county of operation, population density in that county and interactive concentration in that type of business. The plan would go into effect May 4 if Evers agrees to let it go forward.

COVID-19 fund raises nearly a $1 million in one month

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund reported April 17 it has raised more than $988,000 — one month after the fund was officially announced by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and United Way Fox Cities. Both the foundation and United Way contributed $50,000 to launch the fund.

Since then, community members and area businesses have also donated to the fund, which will help area nonprofits as they deal with financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence University loans dorm to Appleton

Lawrence University is loaning one of its residence halls, Trever Hall, to the City of Appleton for emergency housing of essential city government employees during the pandemic.

With the majority of its students learning off-campus for the semester, the hall, which on the southeast edge of the campus, is available for use through the end of August. Essential city employees will be able to use the hall for lodging, for example, if they have contact with a person who is suspected of being positive for COVID-19 and are worried about bringing the virus home while waiting for their test results.