Appleton fabrication company facing $200,000 in OSHA fines

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

MODS International Inc. in Appleton is facing more than $200,000 in fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for repeated safety violations.

OSHA cited MODS, a fabrication company that converts shipping containers into commercial and residential structures, for exposing employees to multiple hazards at its facility. The company faces penalties of $216,299 for seven repeat and seven serious safety and health violations, according to information from the U.S. Department of Labor.

OSHA inspectors determined MODS failed to conduct workplace hazard assessments, develop a hazardous communication program, train employees on hazardous materials, fall protection hazards and how to properly operate forklifts, develop and implement respiratory protection and hearing conservation programs, and install adequate machine guarding.

The company also stored oxygen and acetylene storage tanks improperly, failed to inspect fire extinguishers and exposed employees to electrical hazards — violations the company has been cited for previously.

“Compliance with OSHA regulations is not voluntary,” OSHA Appleton Area Director Robert Bonack said in a news release. “This employer must implement required safety and health procedures and train workers to identify and correct hazards that can cause injury or illness.”