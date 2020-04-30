Converters provide strong respond to COVID-19

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The COVID-19 pandemic has kicked Wisconsin’s converting industry into high gear.

With its wide-ranging capabilities, converters are committed to running at full capacity to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic, said Scott Suder, president of the Wisconsin Paper Council. Converters produce hundreds of specialty products used for medical protective equipment and hospital supplies, food packaging, pressure sensitive liners, cosmetic, baby and many other items in home and institutional usage.

Converters take jumbo mill rolls of paper, nonwovens and film and transform them into finished products. Many converted products made in the region are in high demand and considered medical necessities.

“Converting in Wisconsin is the largest lineup in the nation, particularly in the ‘converting corridor’ from Green Bay to Milwaukee,” said New North Executive Director Barb LaMue.

Wisconsin is also home to leading wet wipes manufacturers, including Top Brass Inc. in Wittenberg and Rockline Industries in Sheboygan — just to name two. The wipes are made for antibacterial, sanitizing and cleansing usage for national and health care brands.

“Like a number of companies in Wisconsin, we make these pre-moistened wipes in canisters and ‘flat packs’ under contracts,” said Brad McKay of Top Brass Inc. in Wittenberg.