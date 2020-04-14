COVID-19 CEO Leadership Series returns Friday

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The COVID-19 CEO Leadership series of webinars continue this Friday from 11 a.m. to noon featuring the perspectives of Wisconsin businessmen Dan Ariens and Greg Frank.

Ariens is chairman and CEO of Ariens Co., a Brillion-based manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for the consumer and commercial markets. Frank is vice president and managing partner of FoodFight Restaurant Group, an operator of several unique and diverse restaurants in greater Madison.

The free webinars are made available through a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the state Regional Leadership Council, comprised of the nine economic development organizations, which includes New North Inc. Each week, Wisconsin business and health leaders provide the latest medical updates and offer insights into how companies are adapting their operations to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Ariens and Frank speak, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and John Raymond, MD, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, will provide updates from their perspectives. The two business leaders will share their personal viewpoints on business activities and best practices related to COVID-19, which can benefit webinar participants and their companies. A question-and-answer period will close each session.

“New North is ready and available to help businesses and organizations within our region who are feeling the business effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Barb LaMue, executive director of New North Inc.

Registration for this Friday’s event also will sign up participants for the remaining CEO webinars. The event invitation can be found here, and the link to register is available here.