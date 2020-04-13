EAA to determine AirVenture’s fate in May

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A decision to hold the region’s largest annual event will come next month. Multiple events across the New North have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Experimental Aircraft Association will decide in May on the fate of this year’s AirVenture event, which is scheduled from July 20-26. It could hold the event, postpone it to August or cancel it.

In 2019, EAA drew 10,000 aircraft and more than 500,000 visitors to Oshkosh. Guests come from more than 100 countries for the air shows, concerts, workshops and other activities. AirVenture also has a huge economic impact on the area, generating $170 million annually, according to a 2017 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh study.